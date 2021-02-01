India vs England: Motera stadium to allow fans

February 01, 2021 12:48 IST

IMAGE: The third Test between India and England will be a day-night contest. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly allow fans to attend the 3rd India vs England Test at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The third match of the four-Test series will begin on February 24.

It means that the third Test against England will be the first time spectators will be allowed inside a stadium in India for an international game since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

A BCCI official on Monday confirmed that fans will be allowed to come in for the Test matches in Motera.

"Yes, in what comes as a welcome sign for hundreds of our cricket loving fans, they will be allowed to come into the stadium for the Motera Tests," the official said.

Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the first Test match in the refurbished Motera Stadium, the BCCI official answered in the affirmative.

The 3rd India vs England Test will be the first international fixture played at the new stadium. With a capacity of 1,10,000, the Motera Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world.

It has been learnt that several dignitaries will be invited for the first of the two Motera Tests.