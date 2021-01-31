'PM's appreciation will further strengthen Team India's resolve'

Source:

'This will boost the morale and energy level of entire Indian cricket for future challenges.'

IMAGE: A depleted Indian team braved injuries to its key players and also the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave, to record a historic come-from-behind 2-1 Test series win against Australia earlier this month. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

India's head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words of appreciation on the national cricket team's recent triumph in Australia would strengthen its resolve to perform "under pressure" in future assignments as well.

And the lion-hearted effort of the team was duly appreciated by Prime Minister Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address to the nation on Sunday.



"Is mahine cricket pitch se bhi bahut acchhi khabar mili. Humari cricket team ne shuruati dikkaton ke baad, shaandar wapaasi karte huye Australia mein series jeeti. Humare khiladiyon ka hardwork aur teamwork prerit karnewala hain (This month there was some great news from the cricket field. Our cricket team, after crossing initial hurdles, made a brilliant comeback to win the series in Australia. The hard work and team work of our players is inspirational)," Modi said in his address.



"Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen TeamIndia and India's resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind !" tweeted Shastri.



BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was discharged from a Kolkata hospital earlier in the day after undergoing a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries, also thanked Modi for his appreciation.



"Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in australia..," Ganguly tweeted.



Ganguly colleague and BCCI secretary Jay Shah echoed the sentiment.



"Thank you for your encouraging words, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. This will boost the morale and energy level of entire Indian cricket for future challenges," he said on Twitter.