Iyer's Celebration Mocks Stokes

Iyer's Celebration Mocks Stokes

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 05, 2024 16:30 IST
Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Ben Stokes's regrettable lapse in running between the wickets resulted in a run out, courtesy of Shreyas Iyer's pinpoint direct hit. Photographs: BCCI

In a moment of sheer brilliance on Day 4 of the second Test on Monday, February 5, 2024, in Visakhapatnam, Shreyas Iyer executed a sensational run out of England Captain Ben Stokes, punctuating the play with his trademark 'finger celebration.'

 

Shreyas Iyer

Catching Stokes off guard with quick thinking, Iyer pointed to his index finger in playful mimicry, reminiscent of Stokes' celebration during a spectacular catch that dismissed Iyer on Day 3.

Fielding at short mid-wicket, Iyer showcased his agility by swiftly picking up the ball and hitting the target with precision, leaving Stokes stranded mid-pitch.

Shreyas Iyer

Attempting a quick single, Stokes realised too late that Iyer's lightning quick reflexes had caught him off guard. The direct hit left Stokes well short of the crease, ending his resistance at just 11 runs, with visible disappointment for not being alert enough.

Shreyas Iyer

On Sunday, Stokes took a breath-taking catch to dismiss Iyer.

Iyer, not one to be outdone, reciprocated with a similar celebration after his fantastic run out of Stokes, creating a viral moment.

