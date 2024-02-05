News
2nd Test PIX: Ashwin's strikes leave England in a mess

2nd Test PIX: Ashwin's strikes leave England in a mess

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 05, 2024 12:19 IST
Images from Day 3 4 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Joe Root. Photograph: BCCI

England were 194 for six at lunch in their second innings in pursuit of a record chase of 399 on the fourth day of the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

 

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with K S Bharat after taking the wicket of Zak Crawley. Photograph: BCCI

Ben Stokes (0) was at the crease during the break with England still needing 205 to win.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ollie Pope (23) and Joe Root (16) in the morning session to take his Test wicket tally to 499. He had removed Ben Duckett (28) in the final session on day 3.

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rehan Ahmed. Photograph: BCCI

At the stroke of lunch, Kuldeep Yadav trapped Zak Crawley (73), while Jasprit Bumrah had Jonny Bairstow plumb in the 43rd over.

England were 67 for one at stumps on day 3.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after getting the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI

India had scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England were dismissed for 253 in their first essay.

Zack Crawley

IMAGE: Zak Crawley celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

