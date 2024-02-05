2nd Test PIX: Ashwin's strikes leave England in a mess

Images from Day 3 4 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Joe Root. Photograph: BCCI

England were 194 for six at lunch in their second innings in pursuit of a record chase of 399 on the fourth day of the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with K S Bharat after taking the wicket of Zak Crawley. Photograph: BCCI

Ben Stokes (0) was at the crease during the break with England still needing 205 to win.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ollie Pope (23) and Joe Root (16) in the morning session to take his Test wicket tally to 499. He had removed Ben Duckett (28) in the final session on day 3.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rehan Ahmed. Photograph: BCCI

At the stroke of lunch, Kuldeep Yadav trapped Zak Crawley (73), while Jasprit Bumrah had Jonny Bairstow plumb in the 43rd over.

England were 67 for one at stumps on day 3.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after getting the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI

India had scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England were dismissed for 253 in their first essay.