PHOTOS: India outplay England in Vizag

PHOTOS: India outplay England in Vizag

February 05, 2024 15:26 IST
'The wicket was good to bat on, a lot of the batters got starts but didn't convert. This win gives us a lot of confidence. Very proud of such a young squad.'

India players celebrate after third umpire confirms the wicket of England's Ben Stokes, run out by Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: India players celebrate after third umpire confirms the wicket of England's Ben Stokes, run out by Shreyas Iyer, on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Monday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets apiece and bowled India to a series-levelling victory by 106 runs against England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

 

Chasing 399 for victory, England were 95-1 before they lost five wickets in the morning session to allow India to take charge of the contest.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root, caught out by Axar Patel

IMAGE: India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root, caught out by Axar Patel. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Opener Zak Crawley struck 73, while Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley produced defiant 36s down the order but England were eventually all out for 292 in the second session on day four.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel removed Rehan Ahmed, who did a decent job as England's nightwatchman by scoring a brisk 23.

 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Ashwin then rattled England by dismissing Ollie Pope and Joe Root in successive overs.

Pope made 23 before edging the off-spinner and the ball stuck to Rohit Sharma's outstretched left hand at slip.

 England's Joe Root in action

IMAGE: England's Joe Root in action. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Root, nursing a finger injury, smashed Patel for a six but gifted his wicket when he danced down the track to hit Ashwin and ended up offering a top-edge to Patel at backward point.

England's Jonny Bairstow walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, lbw bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah following an unsuccessful DRS review 

IMAGE: England's Jonny Bairstow walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, lbw bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah following an unsuccessful DRS review. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Crawley batted with characteristic aggression, and Jonny Bairstow (26) also looked set before they departed in successive overs before lunch.

Ben Stokes hit a single four in his innings of 11 before being run-out 

IMAGE: Ben Stokes hit a single four in his innings of 11 before being run-out. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

England's hopes was effectively snuffed out when Ben Stokes was run out for 11.

The third Test in Rajkot begins on February 15. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
