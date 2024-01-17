News
'Rohit would like to score runs'

'Rohit would like to score runs'

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 17, 2024 16:08 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bowled for a first-ball duck by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the second T20 International in Indore, January 14, 2024. Photograph: BCCI
 

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's selection for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan indicates that they are in the selectors' plans for the T20 World Cup, says former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel.

Rohit and Kohli made a comeback to the Indian team after nearly 15 months for the Afghanistan series, which the hosts have already sealed 2-0 after winning the first two games.

However, Parthiv believes that the series will not serve as a selection for the T20 World Cup in June, especially in the case of the two senior batters.

'I don't see this series as a selection series for the World Cup. I don't think any player performing or not will impact their chances of World Cup selection, specially when you are talking about Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Once you have picked them for the series, it means they are going for the World Cup,' Partiv told Jio Cinema.

Rohit has made a forgettable comeback to T20 Internationals with two ducks in a row against Afghanistan.

'For Rohit Sharma personally, he would like to score runs. He likes to set the tone and if he gets in, he would like to make it a big one.'

