'We miss you every day, Papa'

'We miss you every day, Papa'

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 17, 2024 13:26 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya paid a moving tribute to his late father Himanshu Pandya on his third death anniversary on Wednesday.

Himanshu Pandya passed away due to a cardiac arrest on January 17, 2021.

'We miss you every day, papa. It's been three years today since you left us. Despite your physical absence, your essence, the person you were, and the invaluable lessons you taught us linger in our hearts. Your teachings on ethics, hard work, pursuing dreams, and, most importantly, being a good person resonate with us,' Hardik posted on Instagram.

'I hope to pass on your wisdom to our children through the stories of who you were and the remarkable man you'll always be in our memories.'

'Once again, thank you papa.'

REDIFF CRICKET
