News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jadeja's comeback boosts hopes for second Test

Jadeja's comeback boosts hopes for second Test

Source: PTI
December 29, 2023 15:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja starts training, could be available for second Test

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Amid the doom and gloom following a humiliating defeat, the Indian cricket team has some good news as senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be available for the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, starting January 3.

Jadeja missed the opening Test match after complaining of 'upper back spasm' during the morning of the first day at the Supersport Park.

 

However, on the third day of the first Test, those present at the ground saw Jadeja being a part of the warm-up session before the proceedings started in the middle.

The all-rounder didn't look in any sort of discomfort as he ran multiple 30 to 40 metre short strides during the morning session.

He also did a few fitness drills during the session.

But the most reassuring aspect was his bowling during the lunch break on the third day. Along with reserve pacer Mukesh Kumar, Jadeja, for close to 20 minutes, bowled on a practice track and was keenly watched by the team's strength and conditioning coach, Rajnikant.

He was mainly doing spot bowling although he himself has a two step run-up.

He was hitting the spot consistently and was also seen getting to turn a few in the process.

The best part was that he didn't look gingerly at all during the short session when he was bowling.

India missed Jadeja the all-rounder during their humiliating innings and 32-run defeat in the opening Test.

While Ravichandran Ashwin bowled 19 overs to take 1 for 40, he never really looked threatening as Marco Jansen and Dean Elgar played him comfortably.

Jadeja the bowler might not have inflicted considerable damage but as a batter, who has played some good knocks at Nos 6 and 7 in SENA countries, he could have made a difference.

With four more days left for the start of the second Test, there is every chance that he will play the match. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What is India's current position in the WTC table?
What is India's current position in the WTC table?
'India Has To Wake Up!'
'India Has To Wake Up!'
How Indian Team Collapsed On Day 3
How Indian Team Collapsed On Day 3
Canada: Man held for break-ins at Hindu temples
Canada: Man held for break-ins at Hindu temples
Bavuma injured; Elgar to lead in farewell Test
Bavuma injured; Elgar to lead in farewell Test
'I expect 8% growth next year'
'I expect 8% growth next year'
India logs 797 Covid cases, highest since May; 5 dead
India logs 797 Covid cases, highest since May; 5 dead

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

India call up Avesh for second Test against SA

India call up Avesh for second Test against SA

India's 5 Worst Defeats In South Africa

India's 5 Worst Defeats In South Africa

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances