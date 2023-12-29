India's 5 Worst Defeats In South Africa

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and K L Rahul react during the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

It was a case of history repeating itself as India suffered another batting collapse in South Africa to suffer their heaviest Test defeat, in the first Test in Centurion on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

India were sent packing for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings to lose by an innings and 32 runs -- their worst Test defeat on South African soil.



Their previous worse result came in 2010 when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian team was beaten by an innings and 25 runs.



A look at India's worst five defeats in South Africa:



1. Innings and 32 runs in Centurion, December 2023

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

2. Innings and 25 runs in Centurion, December 2010

IMAGE: Morne Morkel celebrates dismissing Rahul Dravid during the first Test match in December 2010. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

India has always struggled in South Africa. Even an Indian team featuring greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, V V S Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Mahendra Singh Dhoni faced a thrashing in December 2010.



Morne Morkel took 5/20 as India were bowled out for 136 on the opening day before South Africa responded with a massive 620/4 declared with Jacques Kallis smashing 201, Hashim Amla hitting 140 and A B de Villiers slamming a quickfire 129.



India fared better in their second innings as they made 459 courtesy of Sachin Tendulkar's 111, but they were still not able to avoid an innings defeat.



3. Lost by 328 runs in Durban, December 1996

IMAGE: Allan Donald celebrates Nayan Mongia's wicket. Photograph: Reuters

The 1996-1997 tour of South Africa was a nightmarish tour for India as they lost the first two games by big margins.



Allan Donald took nine wickets in the match as South Africa hammered India by 328 runs in the first Test in Durban in December 1996.



Sachin Tendulkar-led India were bowled out for 100 in their first innings and sent packing for 66 in their second essay.



Pacer Venkatesh Prasad's five-wicket hauls in each innings went in vain as South Africa won by a big margin despite not even posting 300 in their two innings.



Current Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Present Batting Coach Vikram Rathore were part of that Indian team in 1996.



4. Lost by 282 runs in Cape Town, January 1997

A few days later after the Durban drubbing, India suffered another thrashing as South Africa mauled them by 282 runs.



Captain Sachin Tendulkar smashed 169, while Mohammad Azharuddin blazed an entertaining 115 from 110 balls to rally India to 359 in reply to South Africa's 529.



However, India suffered another batting collapse as they folded for 144 in their second innings after being set 427 for victory.



5. Lost by 174 runs in Durban, December 2006

IMAGE: Makhaya Ntini salutes the crowd after winning the second Test against India. Photograph: Howard Burditt/Reuters

The Boxing Day Test of December 2006 in Durban was another forgettable outing for India.



Half-centuries from Sachin Tendulkar and V V S Laxman rallied India, who were led by Rahul Dravid, to 240 in reply to South Africa's 328.



Shanthakumaran Sreesanth claimed four wickets in each innings as South Africa declared their second innings on 265/8 to set India a stiff 354 for victory.



But none of the Indian batters could get a half-century as Makhaya Ntini claimed 5/48 to bowl the visitors out for 179.