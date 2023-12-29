India call up Avesh for second Test against SA

IMAGE: Avesh Khan is added to India's squad. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

India reinforced their bowling attack by bringing in fast bowler Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Shami for the second and final Test against South Africa beginning in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Shami had been picked in the initial squad for the two Tests, but was forced to withdraw due to fitness issues.

His replacement Avesh has not played a Test match for India, but has featured in 19 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals, taking 27 wickets.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Mr Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mr Mohd. Shami for the second Test against South Africa to be played from 3rd-7th January 2024 in Cape Town," the board said in a release.

The 27-year-old Avesh, who has so far claimed 149 wickets in 38 first-class games at 22.65, was a part of India's victorious campaign in the three-match ODI series against South Africa before the Tests in which he took six wickets.

Avesh is currently busy representing the India A side in their four-day tour match against South Africa A at Benoni, where he returned 23.3-5-54-5 to help bowl out the hosts for 263 in the first innings.

India captain Rohit Sharma lamented the poor support given by other bowlers to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after the visitors suffered one of their worst defeats in South Africa.

India went into the Test with four seam options in Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur while also keeping ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the mix.

"This was not a 400-run wicket and we gave too many runs. We sprayed the ball all around, but it happens. One can't depend on one particular bowler (Bumrah), the other three pacers also needed to perform their roles, we could learn from how South Africa bowled," Rohit told the media after the match.

"Bumrah bowled well and we all know his quality. All he wanted was a bit of support which he didn't get. That happens. All three tried hard, bending their backs but didn't happen the way we wanted to.

"But games like these teaches you a lot as to what you want to do as a bowling unit," Rohit added.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan