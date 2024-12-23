News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Is self-doubt creeping into India's skipper?

Is self-doubt creeping into India's skipper?

Source: ANI
December 23, 2024 22:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

He is short of confidence with self-doubts: Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on Rohit Sharma's recent Test form

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Indian skipper's defence was repeatedly breached on home pitches during the series. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has reflected on India skipper Rohit Sharma's recent poor form in Tests, attributing it to a lack of confidence and self-doubt.

The 2024/25 Test season, which began with a series against Bangladesh, has been disastrous for Rohit. Not only did India suffer a rare home series whitewash (0-3) against New Zealand--marking their first home series defeat in 12 years--but Rohit also struggled with the bat. He has scored just 152 runs in seven Tests at an average of 11.69, with only one fifty in 13 innings, his best score being 52.

In 13 Tests this year, Rohit has accumulated 607 runs at an average of 26.39, including two centuries and two fifties in 24 innings, with his highest score being 131.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar described Rohit's performance in the New Zealand series as a "rude shock." He noted that the Indian skipper's defence was repeatedly breached on home pitches during the series.

 

"The first obvious answer is a lack of confidence with self-doubts. And it was a bit of a rude shock when he played in that home series against New Zealand, where his defence was getting breached on Indian pitches," Manjrekar said.

The former cricketer recalled Rohit's performance during the 2021 Test series against England, which he described as a turning point in Rohit's Test career.

"I remember commentating on that series in 2021 against England and kept saying, 'This is Pujara-like,' the way he was grinding away. Somewhere, I thought it marked the rebirth of Rohit Sharma as a Test cricketer. He scored two hundreds in his first two Tests, and I felt this was his true calling--playing for time like a typical Mumbai batter," Manjrekar added.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series against Australia is currently tied at 1-1, with the third Test in Brisbane ending in a draw. The Boxing Day Test is set to begin on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Huge blow! Shami ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Huge blow! Shami ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Rahul, Athiya's Stylish Melbourne Date
Rahul, Athiya's Stylish Melbourne Date
Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost
Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost
A First For Any PM! Modi At Christmas
A First For Any PM! Modi At Christmas
Respect the bowler: Pujara urges Jaiswal to calm down
Respect the bowler: Pujara urges Jaiswal to calm down
The Shyam Benegal I Knew
The Shyam Benegal I Knew
Shyam Benegal, Movie Legend, Dies At 90
Shyam Benegal, Movie Legend, Dies At 90

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Travis Head in doubt for Boxing Day showdown?
Travis Head in doubt for Boxing Day showdown?
Mumbai's Kotian to fill Ashwin's shoes in Australia
Mumbai's Kotian to fill Ashwin's shoes in Australia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances