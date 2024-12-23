Rahul, Athiya's Stylish Melbourne Date

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty turned heads on the streets of Melbourne. Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

K L Rahul and his wife, actor Athiya Shetty, were spotted enjoying a stylish coffee date in Melbourne.

The couple looked effortlessly chic, turning heads with their fashion-forward outfits. Rahul, sporting a striped pink shirt and beige pants enjoyed a moment of tranquility amidst the bustling city.

This stylish rendezvous comes as the couple prepares to welcome their first child in 2025.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, television presenter Sanjana Ganesan, are painting the town red -- or rather, the Melbourne landscape -- with love.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah shared an adorable selfie with Sanjana Ganesan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Bumrah shared an adorable selfie with Sanjana on social media, captioning it with a simple red heart emoji and setting a romantic Punjabi song as the backdrop.

Sanjana along with son Angad have been supporting Bumrah during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.