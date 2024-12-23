Travis Head in doubt for Boxing Day showdown?

IMAGE: The Sydney Morning Herald reported that a team spokesperson stated that the Monday training session was optional. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Explosive batter Travis Head was a notable absentee in Australia's net session on Monday ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Head, a batting brute, especially against India, limped between wickets while batting in the second innings of the third Test in Brisbane last Wednesday. Notably, the southpaw didn't take the field later that day.

In the post-match presentation, Head addressed the concerns around him and said, "Just a little sore, but I should be fine (before the next game)."

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that a team spokesperson stated that the Monday training session was optional.

Australia's main training session will be held on Tuesday, where Head would need to prove his fitness before the optional training session on Christmas Day.

From Perth to Brisbane, the Australian slugger has been India's biggest headache. The southpaw has dominated the run-scoring chart by racking up a whopping 409 runs, averaging 81.80, the most by any player across both teams.

The South Australian powerhouse tonked a match-winning 140 in Adelaide, setting up Australia's 10-wicket triumph. At The Gabba, he put Australia in a near-unbeatable position with his 152-run blitzkrieg.