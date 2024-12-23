News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Travis Head in doubt for Boxing Day showdown?

Travis Head in doubt for Boxing Day showdown?

Source: ANI
December 23, 2024 17:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Travis Head

IMAGE: The Sydney Morning Herald reported that a team spokesperson stated that the Monday training session was optional. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Explosive batter Travis Head was a notable absentee in Australia's net session on Monday ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Head, a batting brute, especially against India, limped between wickets while batting in the second innings of the third Test in Brisbane last Wednesday. Notably, the southpaw didn't take the field later that day.

 

In the post-match presentation, Head addressed the concerns around him and said, "Just a little sore, but I should be fine (before the next game)."

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that a team spokesperson stated that the Monday training session was optional.

Australia's main training session will be held on Tuesday, where Head would need to prove his fitness before the optional training session on Christmas Day.

From Perth to Brisbane, the Australian slugger has been India's biggest headache. The southpaw has dominated the run-scoring chart by racking up a whopping 409 runs, averaging 81.80, the most by any player across both teams.

The South Australian powerhouse tonked a match-winning 140 in Adelaide, setting up Australia's 10-wicket triumph. At The Gabba, he put Australia in a near-unbeatable position with his 152-run blitzkrieg.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Katich's advice for Aussie batters facing Bumrah ...
Katich's advice for Aussie batters facing Bumrah ...
SEE: India's 'Rewarding' Fielding Drill
SEE: India's 'Rewarding' Fielding Drill
'Batters Need To Bat With Discipline'
'Batters Need To Bat With Discipline'
Budget on Saturday, stock markets to remain open
Budget on Saturday, stock markets to remain open
Janhvi, Khushi, Sanaya Set Style Goals At Ambani Event
Janhvi, Khushi, Sanaya Set Style Goals At Ambani Event
Buying in blue-chip stocks lifts Sensex by 500 points
Buying in blue-chip stocks lifts Sensex by 500 points
Engineer loses Rs 11.8cr to 'digital arrest' scam
Engineer loses Rs 11.8cr to 'digital arrest' scam

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
How MCG pitch could favour Jasprit Bumrah
How MCG pitch could favour Jasprit Bumrah
Fresh Pitches For Aussies, Not India?
Fresh Pitches For Aussies, Not India?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances