News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost

Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 23, 2024 14:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan with Rohit Sharma. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Mumbai boys made a cool statement in Melbourne as Sarfaraz Khan posed alongside Skipper Rohit Sharma.

Sarfaraz, dressed sharply and looked stylish, despite enduring a challenging tour so far.

In another picture, Sarfaraz donned light-red athleisure wear, and captioned the pic, 'Keeping it cool in Australia'.

Sarfaraz Khan

 

Sarfaraz Khan

The young batter's tour began with a blow to the elbow during a training session in Perth, sidelining him from India's playing XI in the first three Tests. Sarfaraz's patience has been tested as he awaits his opportunity to showcase his talent.

Having scored a sublime ton in Bengaluru earlier this year, Sarfaraz's Test career has been limited to six matches, all played in Indian conditions, where he has accumulated 371 runs at an average of 37. He remains uncapped in overseas Tests, a statistic that underscores his continued wait for a chance in Australia.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Related News: #BGT, #IndvsAus, #BoxingDayTest
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit's knee injury not serious, says pacer Akash Deep
Rohit's knee injury not serious, says pacer Akash Deep
'Kohli Writing Final Chapter Of Story'
'Kohli Writing Final Chapter Of Story'
Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India
Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India
'Aussie selectors eye WTC final over future plans'
'Aussie selectors eye WTC final over future plans'
'World's safest' car crushed by truck, driver blames...
'World's safest' car crushed by truck, driver blames...
'Don't Want To Be Seen As Typical Actor'
'Don't Want To Be Seen As Typical Actor'
3 Khalistani terrorists gunned down in encounter in UP
3 Khalistani terrorists gunned down in encounter in UP

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Bully the bowlers! Shastri urges Rohit
Bully the bowlers! Shastri urges Rohit
Is Head Coach Gambir under the lens?
Is Head Coach Gambir under the lens?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances