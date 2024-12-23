Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan with Rohit Sharma. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Mumbai boys made a cool statement in Melbourne as Sarfaraz Khan posed alongside Skipper Rohit Sharma.

Sarfaraz, dressed sharply and looked stylish, despite enduring a challenging tour so far.

In another picture, Sarfaraz donned light-red athleisure wear, and captioned the pic, 'Keeping it cool in Australia'.

The young batter's tour began with a blow to the elbow during a training session in Perth, sidelining him from India's playing XI in the first three Tests. Sarfaraz's patience has been tested as he awaits his opportunity to showcase his talent.

Having scored a sublime ton in Bengaluru earlier this year, Sarfaraz's Test career has been limited to six matches, all played in Indian conditions, where he has accumulated 371 runs at an average of 37. He remains uncapped in overseas Tests, a statistic that underscores his continued wait for a chance in Australia.