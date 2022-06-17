India Test players 'out and about in London'

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin among others had a practice session in London on Friday, June 17, 2022.
India's Strength and Conditioning Coach Soham Desai led the players in a jogging drill out under the London sun.
'Out and about in London #TeamIndia,' BCCI tweeted pictures.
Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin, Pujara, Shubman Gill, Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Hanuma Vihari and K S Bharat left for London early on Thursday morning.
India are set to play a Test against England from July 1 to July 5.
India will have a short camp in Leicester ahead of the warm-up match on June 24.