Rediff.com  » Cricket » India Test players 'out and about in London'

India Test players 'out and about in London'

By Rediff Cricket
June 17, 2022 21:11 IST
IMAGE: India's Strength and Conditioning Coach Soham Desai leads the team in training in London, June 17, 2022. Photographs: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin among others had a practice session in London on Friday, June 17, 2022.

India's Strength and Conditioning Coach Soham Desai led the players in a jogging drill out under the London sun.

Cheteshwar Pujara and teammates at training 

'Out and about in London #TeamIndia,' BCCI tweeted pictures.

Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin, Pujara, Shubman Gill, Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Hanuma Vihari and K S Bharat left for London early on Thursday morning.

The Indian players go through the drill 

India are set to play a Test against England from July 1 to July 5.

India will have a short camp in Leicester ahead of the warm-up match on June 24.

Rediff Cricket
