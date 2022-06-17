News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Didn't Rohit Fly To London?

Why Didn't Rohit Fly To London?

By Rediff Cricket
June 17, 2022 08:43 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is set to fly to London on Monday, June 20, with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

When the Indian cricketers flew to London on Thursday morning, one player was missing: Captain Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Burmah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Hanuma Vihari and K S Bharat boarded the flight to London at Mumbai airport.

Many wondered why Rohit was not among the players on the flight bound for Heathrow, to prepare for the one-off Test against England next month, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Rohit, who returned after holidaying with his family in the Maldives, reportedly delayed his departure by a few days for personal reasons.

The skipper is scheduled to fly to London on Monday, June 20, with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer who are part of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

Rediff Cricket
SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

