Dravid Works On Pant's Batting

Dravid Works On Pant's Batting

By Rediff Cricket
June 17, 2022 10:29 IST
A determined Indian team slogged it out in the nets at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot as they geared up for another must-win fourth T20 International against South Africa on Friday.

Having started the series with back-to-back losses, India got back to winning ways as they defeated South Africa by 48 runs in the third T20I and keep their hopes alive in the five-match series.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid oversaw the practice session while paying special attention to Captain Rishabh Pant who has struggled for runs in the series so far.

For glimpses of India's nets session, kindly click on the images:

 

 

IMAGE: Will Rishabh get his mojo back in Rajkot? Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: Rishabh has scored just 40 runs in the first three T20Is. Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: Pant with Dinesh Karthik. Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: Dravid speaks to Pant. Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: DK practices his big hits. Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: Pant warms up with some lofted shots. Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer will aim for a big knock in Rajkot to keep himself in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup later this year. Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: Pant is all ears as Dravid offers him valuable insights. Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: What's Pant telling Dravid? Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: A policeman at the stadium tries to get a closer look at the training session through a photographer's camera. Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: Harshal Patel will be encouraged after his good show with the ball in India's convincing win in the third T20I. Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: Will pace sensation Umran Malik finally make his long-awaited India debut in Rajkot? Photograph: PTI

 

 
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

