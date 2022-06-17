Will Overtons Be First Twins To Play A Test For England?

IMAGE: Twins Craig and Jamie Overton are in England's Test squad for the final Test against New Zealand. Photograph: Craig Overton/Instagram

Pace bowler Jamie Overton earned his maiden international call-up as he joined his twin Craig in the England squad for the third Test against New Zealand, starting at Headingley at Leeds from June 23.

The twins are in with a chance to create Test history for England.

If both brothers are picked in the playing XI, Jamie and Craig Overton could become the first twins to play Test cricket together for England.

Though inseparable twins Eric and Alec Bedser were wonderful cricketers for Surrey in the 1940s and 1950s, Eric was never picked to play for England. His brother Alec was widely considered to be one of the best fast bowlers to bowl for his country.

Jamie, who is younger by three minutes, has been one of the stand-out performers for Surrey this season, picking up 21 wickets at an average of 21.61 in the English county championship.

The 28 year old replaces spinner Matthew Parkinson for the third Test. England have won the series after winning the first two Tests.

Australian greats Steve and Mark Waugh were the first twins to play together in a men's Test match against the West Indies in Trinidad in 1991, while Hamish and James Marshall played together in a Test match for New Zealand in 2005.

Australian women cricketers Fernie and Rene Shevill were the first twins to play together in a Test match against England in 1934.

New Zealand women cricketers Elizabeth and Rose Signal played a Test match together, against England in 1984.