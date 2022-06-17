News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Overtons Be First Twins To Play A Test For England?

Will Overtons Be First Twins To Play A Test For England?

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: June 17, 2022 11:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Twins Craig and Jamie Overton are in England's Test squad for the final Test against New Zealand. Photograph: Craig Overton/Instagram
 

Pace bowler Jamie Overton earned his maiden international call-up as he joined his twin Craig in the England squad for the third Test against New Zealand, starting at Headingley at Leeds from June 23.

The twins are in with a chance to create Test history for England.

If both brothers are picked in the playing XI, Jamie and Craig Overton could become the first twins to play Test cricket together for England.

Though inseparable twins Eric and Alec Bedser were wonderful cricketers for Surrey in the 1940s and 1950s, Eric was never picked to play for England. His brother Alec was widely considered to be one of the best fast bowlers to bowl for his country.

Jamie, who is younger by three minutes, has been one of the stand-out performers for Surrey this season, picking up 21 wickets at an average of 21.61 in the English county championship.

The 28 year old replaces spinner Matthew Parkinson for the third Test. England have won the series after winning the first two Tests.

Australian greats Steve and Mark Waugh were the first twins to play together in a men's Test match against the West Indies in Trinidad in 1991, while Hamish and James Marshall played together in a Test match for New Zealand in 2005.

Australian women cricketers Fernie and Rene Shevill were the first twins to play together in a Test match against England in 1934.

New Zealand women cricketers Elizabeth and Rose Signal played a Test match together, against England in 1984.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'The rise and rise of Hardik Pandya...'
'The rise and rise of Hardik Pandya...'
PIX: Team India Leaves For England
PIX: Team India Leaves For England
England captain Stokes 'blown away' by Test win
England captain Stokes 'blown away' by Test win
CBI raids of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother
CBI raids of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother
Support Agniveers after tenure ends: govt to banks
Support Agniveers after tenure ends: govt to banks
'My father is my hero'
'My father is my hero'
Masoom Review
Masoom Review

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

How England is thriving under McCullum

How England is thriving under McCullum

Time for England skipper Morgan to step aside?

Time for England skipper Morgan to step aside?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances