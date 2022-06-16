Team India Leaves For England

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Burmah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Hanuma Vihari and K S Bharat boarded a flight to Heathrow airport in London early on Thursday morning.

Pujara, who returns to the Indian team, shared a photograph from Mumbai airport, saying, 'Ready for the next challenge, UK bound!' BCCI also tweeted photographs of the players leaving for England.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid will join the team after the T20I series against South Africa ends in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 19.

India play England in one Test from July 1-5 at Edgbaston, then three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India will have a short camp in Leicester ahead of the warm-up match on June 24.

Please click on the images for a look at Team India's passage to England.

IMAGE: From left, K S Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Prasidh Krishna. Photograph: Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is all set. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, right, along with Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter