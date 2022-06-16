News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Leaves For England

Team India Leaves For England

By Rediff Cricket
June 16, 2022 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Burmah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Hanuma Vihari and K S Bharat boarded a flight to Heathrow airport in London early on Thursday morning.

Pujara, who returns to the Indian team, shared a photograph from Mumbai airport, saying, 'Ready for the next challenge, UK bound!' BCCI also tweeted photographs of the players leaving for England.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid will join the team after the T20I series against South Africa ends in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 19.

India play England in one Test from July 1-5 at Edgbaston, then three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India will have a short camp in Leicester ahead of the warm-up match on June 24.

Please click on the images for a look at Team India's passage to England.

 

IMAGE: From left, K S Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Prasidh Krishna. Photograph: Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is all set. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, right, along with Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
How England is thriving under McCullum
How England is thriving under McCullum
Kotak, Bahutule to assist Laxman during Ireland tour
Kotak, Bahutule to assist Laxman during Ireland tour
Ireland call-up Doheny, Olphert for India T20Is
Ireland call-up Doheny, Olphert for India T20Is
Recipe: Vivek Pande's Baked Eggs
Recipe: Vivek Pande's Baked Eggs
INSIDE Sonam's Stylish Baby Shower
INSIDE Sonam's Stylish Baby Shower
'My parents don't know I am famous'
'My parents don't know I am famous'
Sanya Malhotra's Fabulous Vacay Style
Sanya Malhotra's Fabulous Vacay Style

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Ishan Kishan makes giant stride in ICC rankings

Ishan Kishan makes giant stride in ICC rankings

Hardik To Lead India In Ireland T20Is

Hardik To Lead India In Ireland T20Is

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances