Rediff.com  » Cricket » India, South Africa share honours following wash-out

India, South Africa share honours following wash-out

Source: PTI
June 19, 2022 22:18 IST
IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj pose with the trophy prior to the start of the deciding match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20I series after the last game here on Sunday was called off due to rain with only 3.3 overs of play possible.

 

India and South Africa were on level terms at 2-2 after four matches. After being put into bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes.

It started raining just when the game was about to start. The curtailed match did start at 7:50PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries.

Kishan hit two sixes off Kehsav Maharaj's opening over but was undone by a loopy slower delivery from Ngidi as he committed to the shot early and played all over it. Gaikwad also failed to pick up a slower delivery and was holed out at mid-on before the heavens opened up again to stop the series decider.

Hardik reveals how MSD helped him improve his game
Maharaj on the challenge of bowling to DK
Saha in talks with Tripura for player-cum-mentor role
Hurkacz thrashes Medvedev for Halle title; Jabeur wins
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
Jairam Ramesh replaces Surjewala as Cong comms head
4 terrorists killed in 2 encounters in J-K
SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

How Karthik inspires Hardik

SEE: Sachin, Yuvi, Rohit's heartfelt Father's Day post

