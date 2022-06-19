News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saha in talks with Tripura for 'player-cum-mentor role'

Saha in talks with Tripura for 'player-cum-mentor role'

Source: PTI
June 19, 2022 18:29 IST
IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha played a stellar role for Gujarat Titans in their landmark IPL 2022 winning campaign. Photograph: BCCI

Discarded Team India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who also had a fallout with Cricket Association of Bengal, is in talks with Tripura for a potential player-cum-mentor role, an official said.

"He wants a role of being the player-cum-mentor for Tripura. He has been in talks with some Apex Council members in Tripura but nothing has been finalised yet," an official told PTI here.

"He has to first get a clearance (no-objection-certificate) from the CAB and then the BCCI and then it will be taken forward," he added

Saha was not available for a comment.

The 37-year-old, who played a stellar role in Gujarat Titans' IPL triumph in their debut season this year, had pulled out of the Bengal set-up after being rejected in the Indian Test team for Sri Lanka.

 

After that, CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das made some unsavoury remarks about Saha's decision in the media, questioning his commitment, something that annoyed the seasoned wicketkeeper-batter.

Having made a mark in the IPL, Saha was named in Bengal's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match squad against Jharkhand, but without his consent.

The veteran wicketkeeper took strong exception to it and reportedly sought an apology from Das. Later, he made it clear he's not going to play for Bengal again.

Having made his debut for Bengal in 2007, Saha has played 122 first-class matches

Source: PTI
