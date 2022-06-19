SEE: Sachin, Yuvi, Rohit's heartfelt Father's Day post

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with his son Arjun. Photograph and video: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Several Indian sportspersons, including cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harbhajan Singh and boxer Nikhat Zareen, among others, took to social media to celebrate Father's Day.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar posted a video and wrote, ‘Every child's first hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone!’

The legend also posted a picture with his son Arjun and boasted about his Sunday breakfast, 'Had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun. The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good! A breakfast filled with love...couldn't have asked for more.'

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, who is currently touring England with the team, wrote, ‘From the moment I became a Dad, keeping my lil girl safe is all I want. Whether I am her piggyback ride or her cradle, her safety is my responsibility. Being there for her is always my priority as it... means the world to me. #HappyFathersDay.’

Photograph: Cheteshwar Pujara/Twitter

Pujara posted an image of his family and wrote, ‘My support system through everything. Here's wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there!’

Photograph: Yuvraj Singh/Twitter

On Saturday, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech shared pictures of their son.

‘Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh,’ Yuvraj wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.‘ Mummy and Daddy love their little puttar. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars,’ he added, along with the hashtag #HappyFathersDay.

Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/Twitter

Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a picture of his young days with his father along with a picture of his own children.

'From being a son of a great father to being a father of 2 amazing children, it has been an amazing journey! To all the fathers out there, #HappyFathersDay! You are all superheroes,' tweeted Harbhajan.

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders posted images of Pat Cummins, Aaron F inch, Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane with their children and wrote, ‘Day to celebrate the first Superheroes! Wishing a #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there! #FathersDay2022 #AmiKKR.’

Mumbai Indians too did something quite similar, posting images of Kieron Pollard and Ashwin Murugan with kids and wrote, ‘Every child's guiding light, inspiration and role-model. A very #HappyFathersDay to all those out there.’

Photograph: Nikhar Zareen/Twitter

India's world champion woman boxer, Nikhat Zareen, posted an image with her father and wrote, ‘Here's to the man who always provided me with a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch... My rock, my superhero & my everything! Happy #FathersDay papa!’