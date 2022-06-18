Hardik reveals how MSD helped him improve his game

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has been in good form during the ongoing five-match series, scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 153.94, averaging 58.50 in four matches so far. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya has hit a purple patch since IPL 2022 and the all-rounder who has carried his form into the T20I series against South Africa, reveals advice from former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni early on in his career helped him become a better player.

Hardik has made a comeback into the India squad during the ongoing T20Is against South Africa, making some vital contributions.

Hardik led debutants Gujarat Titans to the IPL title and it is this leadership ability, which has propelled him to the captaincy of the Indian team for the two-match T20I series against Ireland later this month.

Hardik has been in good form during the ongoing five-match series, scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 153.94, averaging 58.50 in four matches so far. His partnership with Dinesh Karthik was crucial in India's competitive total during the fourth T20I in Rajkot, which helped them level the series 2-2.

"For me, genuinely nothing changes because I play (according to the) situation, I play the symbol which is there on my chest. The only thing which I obviously want to get better with time is how smoothly and frequently I keep doing the things I did for Gujarat Titans and for India,” Hardik told Dinesh Karthik after the 4th T20I on BCCI.tv.

"Early in my days, Mahi Bhai (Dhoni) taught me one thing. I asked him how do you get away from pressure and everything. And he gave me very simple advice, ‘Stop thinking about your score and start to think of what your team requires’. So, that lesson has stuck in my mind and has helped me become the player that I’m, to play under any situation," Pandya added.

The series decider between India and South Africa will be played in Bengaluru on 19 June.