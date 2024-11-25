News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Jasprit Bumrah's Ball of the Century?

Jasprit Bumrah's Ball of the Century?

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 25, 2024 14:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It's as if he's the genie of Indian cricket, fulfilling every wish with perfect precision.'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's magic spells victory for India. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X
 

A single delivery, a moment of magic.

Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Travis Head on Day 4 of the first Test against Australia is being hailed as a masterpiece.

His spell on Day 4 of the first Test against Australia was nothing short of breathtaking, with his dismissal of Head being a highlight.

The delivery, a perfect blend of skill and precision, is being hailed as one of the best of his career.

Bumrah noticed Head's discomfort against full balls with no width, bowling round the wicket to deny him room outside the off-stump. Head struggled to time his flicks and drives, often failing to connect cleanly.

To further unsettle him, Bumrah followed a clever short ball with a perfectly placed length delivery, slightly wide, tempting Head into a backfoot drive.

The ball moved just enough, with extra bounce, to find the edge and send the set batter packing.

'It's one of the greatest balls that he's bowled in his career, and this is no exaggeration,' exulted the usually stingy with praise Sanjay Manjrekar.

'Travis Head, a set batter, soft ball, easier pitch -- Bumrah made it look almost magical. It's as if he's the genie of Indian cricket, fulfilling every wish with perfect precision.'

'That was just outstanding!' exclaimed Manjrekar. 'It was a frustrating partnership for India, but Bumrah's incredible delivery brought the game back. His impact at that moment was remarkable.'

The dismissal triggered fiery celebrations from Bumrah and Virat Kohli, symbolising India&'s intensity as they secured a historic 295 run victory -- their biggest on Australian soil.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The Stumps Show Day 3: India On Top
The Stumps Show Day 3: India On Top
'Anushka's Been By My Side Through...'
'Anushka's Been By My Side Through...'
'We tried a lot of things; Kohli negated everything'
'We tried a lot of things; Kohli negated everything'
PIX: India score thumping win over Australia in Perth
PIX: India score thumping win over Australia in Perth
Rohit Hits The Nets On Arrival In Perth
Rohit Hits The Nets On Arrival In Perth
8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter
8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter
Raut seeks re-election in Maha using ballot papers
Raut seeks re-election in Maha using ballot papers

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
PIX: India score thumping win over Australia in Perth
PIX: India score thumping win over Australia in Perth
Kohli's century an ominous sign for Australia: Shastri
Kohli's century an ominous sign for Australia: Shastri

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances