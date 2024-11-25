Jasprit Bumrah's Ball of the Century?

'It's as if he's the genie of Indian cricket, fulfilling every wish with perfect precision.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's magic spells victory for India. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

A single delivery, a moment of magic.

Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Travis Head on Day 4 of the first Test against Australia is being hailed as a masterpiece.

His spell on Day 4 of the first Test against Australia was nothing short of breathtaking, with his dismissal of Head being a highlight.

The delivery, a perfect blend of skill and precision, is being hailed as one of the best of his career.

Bumrah noticed Head's discomfort against full balls with no width, bowling round the wicket to deny him room outside the off-stump. Head struggled to time his flicks and drives, often failing to connect cleanly.

To further unsettle him, Bumrah followed a clever short ball with a perfectly placed length delivery, slightly wide, tempting Head into a backfoot drive.

The ball moved just enough, with extra bounce, to find the edge and send the set batter packing.

'It's one of the greatest balls that he's bowled in his career, and this is no exaggeration,' exulted the usually stingy with praise Sanjay Manjrekar.

'Travis Head, a set batter, soft ball, easier pitch -- Bumrah made it look almost magical. It's as if he's the genie of Indian cricket, fulfilling every wish with perfect precision.'

'That was just outstanding!' exclaimed Manjrekar. 'It was a frustrating partnership for India, but Bumrah's incredible delivery brought the game back. His impact at that moment was remarkable.'

The dismissal triggered fiery celebrations from Bumrah and Virat Kohli, symbolising India&'s intensity as they secured a historic 295 run victory -- their biggest on Australian soil.