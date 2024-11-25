Rohit Hits The Nets On Arrival In Perth

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats in the nets in Perth on Monday, November 25, 2024. Photographs: Kind courtesy Screengrab Fox Cricket/X

Rohit Sharma was quick to hit the nets on arrival in Perth on Monday even as the team, led by Jasprit Bumrah, scored a dominant victory over Australia in the opening Test in Perth.

Video: BCCI

Rohit, who was on a paternity break, arrived in Perth on Sunday evening. He was seen batting in the nets during the lunch session, facing reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal and Mukesh Kumar.

The Indian contingent will travel to Canberra on Wednesday for a two-day tour game, starting November 30.

The practice game does not have first-class status.

The match will have significance as it is a 'Pink Ball' Day/Night game which will serve as preparation for the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 6.

Rohit is expected to play the game, as the pink Kookaburra offers a different challenge for batters, especially in the famous twilight hour when the ball is known to jag around more than usual.