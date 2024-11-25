Look Who's In Indian Dressing Room!

IMAGE: Cameras caught Rohit Sharma in the dressing room on Monday.

Rohit Sharma made his much-anticipated return to the team on Day 4 of the first Test against Australia in Perth.

Cameras captured the India captain in the dressing room on Monday, November 25, seated alongside Head Coach Gautam Gambhir as he watched the action unfold in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener.

Rohit arrived in Perth on Sunday, November 24, during India's dominant display against the hosts. The skipper had been on paternity leave following the birth of his second child and opted out of the first Test to be with his family.

Despite limited practice time in Australia, Rohit is expected to feature in the Pink Ball Test, which begins in Adelaide on Friday, December 6.

=