News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Look Who's In Indian Dressing Room!

Look Who's In Indian Dressing Room!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 25, 2024 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Perth weather

IMAGE: Cameras caught Rohit Sharma in the dressing room on Monday.

Rohit Sharma made his much-anticipated return to the team on Day 4 of the first Test against Australia in Perth.

Cameras captured the India captain in the dressing room on Monday, November 25, seated alongside Head Coach Gautam Gambhir as he watched the action unfold in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener.

 

Rohit arrived in Perth on Sunday, November 24, during India's dominant display against the hosts. The skipper had been on paternity leave following the birth of his second child and opted out of the first Test to be with his family.

Rohit Sharma

Despite limited practice time in Australia, Rohit is expected to feature in the Pink Ball Test, which begins in Adelaide on Friday, December 6.

=

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Anushka's Been By My Side Through...'
'Anushka's Been By My Side Through...'
Kohli's contribution to cricket unparalleled: Kapil
Kohli's contribution to cricket unparalleled: Kapil
'Nitish has silenced all with a remarkable debut'
'Nitish has silenced all with a remarkable debut'
'Manager Is Manipulating My Boss...'
'Manager Is Manipulating My Boss...'
Markets soar after BJP-led Mahayuti's win in Maha
Markets soar after BJP-led Mahayuti's win in Maha
Kids' Pix: Who Surprised Little Alaia?
Kids' Pix: Who Surprised Little Alaia?
'I Was Fated To Play Jinnah'
'I Was Fated To Play Jinnah'

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
The Stumps Show Day 3: India On Top
The Stumps Show Day 3: India On Top
Kohli's century an ominous sign for Australia: Shastri
Kohli's century an ominous sign for Australia: Shastri

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances