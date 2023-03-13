India Qualify For WTC Final

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Matthew Kuhnemann during Day 5 of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

India qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand edged Sri Lanka by two wickets off the final ball in a dramatic finish to the first Test in Christchurch on Monday.

Kane Williamson guided the Kiwis home with a brilliant innings of 121 not out as the hosts chased down a stiff target of 285 to win the series opener, late on the fifth day.



Sri Lanka's only chance of making it to the final was by registering a 2-0 series sweep against New Zealand but losing the first match ended their hopes.



India will take on Australia in the WTC final to be played at The Oval, in London from June 7 to 11.



India had finished runners up in the previous edition after losing to New Zealand by eight wickets in the final in Southampton in 2021.