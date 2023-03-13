News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India Qualify For WTC Final

India Qualify For WTC Final

By Rediff Cricket
March 13, 2023 12:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Matthew Kuhnemann during Day 5 of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

India qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand edged Sri Lanka by two wickets off the final ball in a dramatic finish to the first Test in Christchurch on Monday.

 

Kane Williamson guided the Kiwis home with a brilliant innings of 121 not out as the hosts chased down a stiff target of 285 to win the series opener, late on the fifth day.

Sri Lanka's only chance of making it to the final was by registering a 2-0 series sweep against New Zealand but losing the first match ended their hopes.

India will take on Australia in the WTC final to be played at The Oval, in London from June 7 to 11.

India had finished runners up in the previous edition after losing to New Zealand by eight wickets in the final in Southampton in 2021.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: King Kohli reigns supreme!
PIX: King Kohli reigns supreme!
Shubman Gill India's new all-format player?
Shubman Gill India's new all-format player?
Kohli ends Test century drought, Anushka reacts
Kohli ends Test century drought, Anushka reacts
'Not just a win for RRR, but for India'
'Not just a win for RRR, but for India'
Long Live Empress Rashmika Of Saris!
Long Live Empress Rashmika Of Saris!
IndiGo flight diverted to Pak, passenger dies
IndiGo flight diverted to Pak, passenger dies
US boutique investment firm GQG overweight on India
US boutique investment firm GQG overweight on India

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'15 years of the King in RCB colours'

'15 years of the King in RCB colours'

I cried often in Aus after my father's demise: Siraj

I cried often in Aus after my father's demise: Siraj

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances