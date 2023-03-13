Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, Virat Kohli completed 15 years with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The star batter was signed by RCB ahead of the inaugural Indian Premier League in 2008, and since then he has been associated with the franchise.

Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have played all 15 seasons for the same team.

To mark the 15th anniversary, RCB tweeted a heartwarming post. It shared two pictures -- one from 2008 and one from the latest photoshoot.

'15 years of the King in RCB colours. #OnThisDay in 2008, we signed Virat on Day 2 of the #IPLAuction in the Under-19 player draft system. For everything you have done and continue to do for us, #ThankYouKing #PlayBold @imVkohli.'

During his 15-year career with the RCB, Kohli has played 223 matches and scored 6,624 runs. He is the highest run scorer in IPL history.

Kohli stepped as RCB captain after IPL 2021. As he continues to play for the team, RCB fans will undoubtedly continue to cheer him on, hoping that his batting can lead them to IPL glory.