Kohli ends Test century drought, Anushka reacts

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Virat Kohli finally ended his Test century drought as he slammed an outstanding ton to put India in a commanding position on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test match against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

IMAGE: Axar Patel congratulates Virat Kohli. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The star batter finished his marathon innings at 186 runs, narrowly missing out on his 8th double century as he holed out to Marnus Labuschagne off Todd Murphy’s bowling.

With an injury to Shreyas Iyer, Kohli was the last man to fall as India finished their innings at 571/9, establishing a lead of 91 runs against Australia.

Celebrating his 28th century, Kohli dedicated the monumental feat to his wife Anushka Sharma.

He acknowledged the crowd and the dressing room before kissing the locket on his gold chain as he smiled and looked up to the sky.

"A 600-kilo gorilla is off his back. He will grow a couple of inches taller by this evening," reckoned Ravi Shastri as the former Indian head coach lauded the batting icon during match commentary on Star Sports.

IMAGE: Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted and congratulated her husband.

Even the Australian players acknowledged Kohli as they were seen clapping after Kohli reached triple figures.

Kohli ended his Test century drought as he slammed his first Test century since November 2019. The former India captain brought up his much-needed hundred in 241 balls. It was the most-awaited ton as his last century came against Bangladesh in November 2019. With this century, he took his international century tally to 75.

Wasim Jaffer to legendary batter Virender Sehwag, several icons of the game lauded Kohli after the star batter slammed his 28th Test century.