India need firepower in middle-order: Agarkar

IMAGE: Indian management needs to solve the KL Rahul debate. Photograph: BCCI

Former pacer Ajit Agarkar says the Indian team needs to add some firepower in its middle-order and also sort out batting slots in the run-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Beginning its preparations for the big-ticket event, India will take on the West Indies in an ODI series, beginning with the first game, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, under a new leader at the helm.

Speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Agarkar found it difficult to understand the logic behind the constant change of batting position of Rahul and feels that he should only open in the impending three-match contest against West Indies at home if he is seen as a long-term opening option for India.

"I think that's the first thing they need to decide, whether he is an opener or a middle-order batter because he captained in South Africa and he opened, which to me, it was a little bit disappointing because he had been successful at the No. 4 or 5 position, that's the role they were looking at."

"If that is not going to be the case, then again you have got to stick to what you decide. If he is going to be the opener, then you may as well open with him and Rohit in this series," he said.

It will be first assignment for new white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed the Test series against South Africa due to a left-hamstring injury and was subsequently also forced to skip the ODIs against the Proteas as he couldn't attain full fitness.

"India are very tough to beat at home. I think with Rohit Sharma coming back a lot fresher, India will start as favourites there's no doubt, especially in the ODI series," Agarkar said.

India will host the 13th edition of the World Cup during October and November in 2023.