News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India need firepower in middle-order: Agarkar

India need firepower in middle-order: Agarkar

Source: PTI
February 05, 2022 14:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Indian management needs to solve the KL Rahul debate. Photograph: BCCI

Former pacer Ajit Agarkar says the Indian team needs to add some firepower in its middle-order and also sort out batting slots in the run-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Beginning its preparations for the big-ticket event, India will take on the West Indies in an ODI series, beginning with the first game, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, under a new leader at the helm.

 

Speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Agarkar found it difficult to understand the logic behind the constant change of batting position of Rahul and feels that he should only open in the impending three-match contest against West Indies at home if he is seen as a long-term opening option for India.

"I think that's the first thing they need to decide, whether he is an opener or a middle-order batter because he captained in South Africa and he opened, which to me, it was a little bit disappointing because he had been successful at the No. 4 or 5 position, that's the role they were looking at."

"If that is not going to be the case, then again you have got to stick to what you decide. If he is going to be the opener, then you may as well open with him and Rohit in this series," he said.

It will be first assignment for new white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed the Test series against South Africa due to a left-hamstring injury and was subsequently also forced to skip the ODIs against the Proteas as he couldn't attain full fitness.

"India are very tough to beat at home. I think with Rohit Sharma coming back a lot fresher, India will start as favourites there's no doubt, especially in the ODI series," Agarkar said.

India will host the 13th edition of the World Cup during October and November in 2023. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's iconic moments ahead of historic 1000th ODI
India's iconic moments ahead of historic 1000th ODI
The one big challenge for Rohit as India captain...
The one big challenge for Rohit as India captain...
Virat Kohli Is In Self-Denial
Virat Kohli Is In Self-Denial
Lakhimpur victim's son to fight LS poll against Teni
Lakhimpur victim's son to fight LS poll against Teni
Ishan Kishan will open with me, confirms Rohit Sharma
Ishan Kishan will open with me, confirms Rohit Sharma
Not in campaigners' list, Manish Tewari not surprised
Not in campaigners' list, Manish Tewari not surprised
Is Rajasthan's English experiment a failure?
Is Rajasthan's English experiment a failure?

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Ishan Kishan will open with me, confirms Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan will open with me, confirms Rohit Sharma

India look for fresh ODI template in Rohit-Dravid era

India look for fresh ODI template in Rohit-Dravid era

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances