Delhi court frames charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi court frames charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Source: PTI
May 21, 2024 15:56 IST
IMAGE: Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual harassment by female wrestlers. Photograph: ANI

A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a criminal case filed by female wrestlers.

 

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot and claimed trial.

"Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?" Singh said.

The court also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

Singh, the sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, was denied ticket to contest the Lok Sabha poll in the aftermath of the sexual harassment allegations against him. The party has fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh for the seat.

Source: PTI
