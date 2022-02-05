News
India's iconic moments ahead of historic 1000th ODI

India's iconic moments ahead of historic 1000th ODI

Source: PTI
February 05, 2022 12:03 IST
The Motera stadium – the old and the refurbished one, now rechristened as the ‘Narendra Modi' stadium has witnessed some of the iconic moments in India cricket.

Here are some:

Narendra Modi stadium

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

*Legendary Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th Test run in 1987.

*Former captain Kapil Dev became the highest wicket taker in Tests in 1994

*Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden double hundred in 1999

*Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 400th Test wicket

*India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh scored his first Test ton.

*Kapil Dev took 9/83 against West Indies in 1983

*Sachin Tendulkar scored his 18,000th ODI run (versus Australia 2011 World Cup).

*Notable Test debut– VVS Laxman (versus South Africa, 1996)

Source: PTI
