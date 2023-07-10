Team India Hits The Nets In Dominica

The Indian team got into the groove for the first Test against the West Indies, starting in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with a gruelling net session on Sunday.



Head Coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff kept a keen eye as the players went through their paces on a sunny day on the Caribbean island.

Dravid was seen interacting with Vice-aVptain Ajinkya Rahane after his batting session, while the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also spoke about their bowling to the coach.



Rahul Dravid was part of the Indian team which last played a Test at this venue in 2011. Virat Kohli is the only playing member of the current squad who featured in that match.



Glimpses from Team India's net session:

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid speaks to Ajinkya Rahane. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Dravid speaks to the players ahead of the nets session.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli ahead of his batting session in the nets.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill bats in the nets.

IMAGE: Dravid speaks to Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj with Ishan Kishan.

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat.

IMAGE: Wicket-keeper K S Bharat.

IMAGE: What is Shardul Thakur hinting at?

IMAGE: Pace bowler Mukesh Kumar.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini.