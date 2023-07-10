What Connects Kohli, Dravid, Dominica?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Rahul Dravid. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli turned back the clock as he remembered the last time India played a Test match at Dominica in 2011 -- the venue of the opening Test against the West Indies, starting on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Kohli is the only player in the India 2023 team who featured in that Test along with current Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

That Test -- the third Test between India and the West Indies in July 2011 -- was the first ever Test hosted at Windsor Park in Dominica.

While Kohli and Dravid didn't have a great time with the bat, the rain-hit game will infamously be remembered for India's negative approach on the final day.

India, who were then ranked No 1 in Tests, stunned everyone when they abandoned a possible run chase on the final day with 86 needed from 15 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted for caution as India were already set for the series victory after winning the first Test by 63 runs.

'The only two guys part of the last Test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful,' Kohli captioned the Instagram post.