Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli clicked a selfie with team-mates Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur as the trio relaxed after their easy win against the West Indies in the first Test in Dominica.

The Indian team got a couple of days off as they thrashed a hapless West Indies by an innings and 141 runs inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.



'Chillin', Kohli captioned the Instagam story.