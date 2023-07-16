News
RCB contemplates revamp: Who's in, who's out?"

RCB contemplates revamp: Who's in, who's out?"

Source: PTI
July 16, 2023 19:53 IST
RCB review contracts of Hesson, Bangar; franchise may part ways with coaches

Mike Hesson

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore may affect a revamp in their coaching staff as the franchise is reviewing the contract of director of cricket operations Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar.

 

In general, the IPL coaching staff contracts are up for renewal in September, and the RCB indicated that their performance will be closely deliberated before arriving at a decision.

"Their contract with RCB is still intact. The team is still under the process of review. We will come back if any announcement is made," the franchise said in a statement.

Bangar and Hesson were not immediately available for reaction about the status of their contract with the RCB.

Hesson joined the Royal Challengers in 2019 after the club ended up beneath the pile that season. Bangar was promoted as head coach ahead of IPL 2022 after Simon Katich decided to part ways with the club for personal reasons.

Even though RCB could not land an IPL title, they had a good run during the tenure of Hesson – first as coach and then as the director of cricket operations.

In his first season in charge in 2020, Hesson guided RCB to fourth in the league stage but they lost the Eliminator to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the IPL 2021, RCB finished third in the table but once again lost the Eliminator, this time to Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the following IPL, RCB were fourth in the league table but lost Qualifier 2 to Rajasthan Royals. However, they failed to enter the playoffs during the IPL 2023.

Hesson was also in charge of Royal Challengers Bangalore women team during the inaugural Women's Premier League. The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB finished fourth in the five-team league. 

