Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Americans Crack Cricket Jargon?

Can Americans Crack Cricket Jargon?

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 14, 2023 12:30 IST
The closest things to 'Cricket' that Americans have is baseball (because it involves a bat and ball) and the insect that makes that sound, used to associate with night scenes in horror films.

 

But do Americans have any idea about the game of cricket?

Franchise cricket makes its debut in the US with Major League Cricket. The T20 League boasts some big names from the Indian Premier League who have crossed continents to enthral cricket fans in the US with their brand of T20 cricket.

But do Americans understand cricket jargon?

Watch their hilarious definitions of 'bouncer', 'wicket', 'googly' among other cricket terms in the video below.

IMAGE: SEE: Can New Yorkers crack cricket jargon? VIDEO: Kind courtesy MI New York/Twitter

REDIFF CRICKET
