Trinidad Test: Will India Rest Kohli/Rahane?

IMAGE: A confident India will target a 2-0 series whitewash in the second and final Test against the West Indies in Trinidad. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The first Test in Dominica proved to be a no contest!



A dominant India thumped West Indies by an innings and 141 runs inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.



The West Indies, despite bringing in the legendary Brian Lara as the performance mentor, saw their batting crumble on a turning pitch, with Ravichandran Ashwin leading the way with 12 wickets in the match, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up five wickets.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed a memorable debut, with a superb 171, while Rohit Sharma stroked 103 and Virat Kohli made a patient 76.



Given the gulf of class it won't be a surprise if India romp up to another big victory in the second Test in Trinidad.



While India will aim to complete a 2-0 series sweep, the team management could be looking at giving some players a rare Test opportunity.



With the next Test series nearly five months away, this could be India's best chance to try out batter Ruturaj Gaikwad along with the pace duo of Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar.



Ravindra Jadeja, who is part of the ODI team, could be given a break. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who only gets a chance to play at home or in case of injury, deserves a chance to come back into the team.



Saini, who last played a Test for India in January 2021, would be yearning to make a comeback. He boasts of a good record in first class cricket, with 175 wickets in 61 matches and his ability to bowl long spells at good speed makes him an useful bowler on slow tracks.



Mukesh has been a consistent performer for Bengal in first class cricket, while also doing well for India A in the last two seasons. Mukesh has taken 149 wickets in 39 games in first class cricket, at an impressive average of 21.

It remains to be seen if India are brave enough to drop one of their senior batters -- Virat Kohli or Ajinkya Rahane -- to accomodate young Gaikwad.



