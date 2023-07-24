News
How Pant's Bat Led To Kishan's 50!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 24, 2023 13:24 IST
Ishan Kishan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter
 

Ishan Kishan stole the spotlight at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with a blazing half-century against Windies.

The young batter, entrusted with the task of accelerating the run rate for a potential declaration, did not disappoint, smashing a lightning fast 33-ball fifty, remaining unbeaten at 54 off just 34 deliveries. His innings comprised two colossal sixes and four elegant boundaries, leaving fans in awe.

What made Kishan's performance more heartwarming was the revelation that he was wielding Rishabh Pant's bat during his spectacular knock.

Cameras caught the heartening sight as Kishan honoured his camaraderie with Pant by using the Delhi Capitals captain's bat.

Following the day's play, Kishan expressed his gratitude to Pant, 'I was at NCA before this (coming to the West Indies). Pant was also there. He knows how I play,' he said.

'We have known each other since under-19 days. I also wanted someone to advise me and luckily he was there to tell me something about my bat positioning.'

The camaraderie between the two young talents, who have known each other since their under-19 days, added a special touch to Kishan's outstanding innings.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
