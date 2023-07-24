News
When Gill, Kishan, Jaiswal met Miss...

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 24, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Ache Abrahams and Shubman Gill. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ache Abrahams/Instagram
 

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan may blaze forth on a cricket pitch, but put them alongside a beautiful lady and these boys get all bashful.

Shubman Gill, who has been rumoured to date some gorgeous ladies back home, didn't seem so shy to meet Ache Abrahams, Miss World Trinidad and Tobago.

Ache shared a pic with Yash, Ishan and Shub on Instagram, noting, 'It was such a pleasure getting to meet the great players from Team India right here in sweet T&T! @ishankishan23 @yashasvijaiswal28 @shubmangill

'It's beautiful to see the passion that India and T&T share for cricket. I shared my excitement with them about my first time going to India later this year for @missworld counting down the days.

'Namaste India!'

The Miss World 2023 pageant will take place in India on December 9.

REDIFF CRICKET
