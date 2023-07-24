News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli's masterstroke: Why he sent Ishan Kishan ahead

Kohli's masterstroke: Why he sent Ishan Kishan ahead

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 24, 2023 12:19 IST
"Virat backed me and told me 'go and play your game'"

Ishan Kishan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Team India displayed an attacking approach on Sunday, led by Mohammed Siraj's impressive five-wicket haul, which saw West Indies being bundled out for 255 runs, giving the visitors a substantial 183-run lead in the first innings.

 

Yasasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma set the tone with a blazing 98-run opening partnership in just 71 balls, with Rohit notching his fastest-ever Test fifty.

As Virat Kohli prepared to continue the momentum after his stunning century in the first innings, the Indian team sprung a surprise by sending Ishan Kishan at No.4. The young talent later revealed the reason behind this tactical decision and the crucial role played by the former India captain in making it happen.

Ishan revealed, "It was really special (the half-century). I knew what the team needed from me. Everyone backed me. Virat backed me and told me 'go and play your game'. Let us hope we will finish the game tomorrow. It was Virat bhai who took the initiative and told me that I should go in. There was a slow left-armer who was bowling. It was a good call for the team. Sometimes you need to take these calls," said Kishan after the day's play."

With a clear strategy in place, India aimed to play aggressively for 10-12 overs after the rain break, adding 70-80 runs to the total and setting a formidable target of 370-380. West Indies now faces an uphill task, needing 289 runs on the final day to achieve an improbable victory. With Kohli's surprise move paying off and Ishan Kishan's stellar performance, India is poised to press on for a series-clinching triumph in an exciting finish.

REDIFF SPORTS
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

