England's Bazball Vs India's Jam-ball

England's Bazball Vs India's Jam-ball

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 24, 2023 09:59 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) went bang-bang from the first delivery in the second innings against the West Indies. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

England's cricket team has truly revolutionised Test cricket with their innovative approach, Bazball.

Conceived by Coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum and spearheaded by Captain Ben Stokes, this style of play aims to entertain spectators and bring about a significant change in how redball cricket is perceived and played worldwide.

During the previous World Test Championship cycle, England demonstrated their prowess with Bazball, achieving remarkable results.

As the new WTC 2023-2025 cycle commenced, their approach remains unchanged, evident in how they fought back to win the third Test in Ashes 2023 series.

The fourth Test may have gone England's way as well if rain had not washed out the fifth day's play on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

India, not to be outdone, appear to have crafted their version of Bazball -- christened 'Jam-ball' by former opener Aakash Chopra after Coach Rahul 'Jam' Dravid. Before he acquired the nickname 'The Wall' for his dogged style of play, Dravid was nicknamed 'Jam' because his dad Sharad Dravid was a general manager at Kissan, the famous jam-making company.

West Indies

On Sunday, India became the fastest team to score 100 runs in Test cricket, achieving this milestone in a mere 12.2 overs during their second innings against the West Indies in the second Test at Trinidad.

With IPL stars Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as India's first four batsmen, it was inevitable that their IPL learnings came into play at the Queen's Park Oval.

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

