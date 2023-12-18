'With hard work dreams do come true'

IMAGE: B Sai Sudharsan receives his India cap from Captain K L Rahul. Photograph: Sai Sudharsan/X

Young B Sai Sudharsan made an impressive mark in international cricket, scoring an unbeaten 55 on debut as India romped to an eight wicket victory in the first One-Day International at The Wanderers on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

The southpaw showed sound technique while at the crease as he led India's chase of 216 for a win in the opening ODI. He was elegant and upright while driving on the up and looked strong off the back-foot, while pulling the short ball. He hardly put a foot wrong and showed immense maturity in his maiden outing in India blues.

IMAGE: B Sai Sudharsan in action during his ODI debut against South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday. Photograph: Sai Sudarshan/X

'Growing up as a small kid like everybody I also dreamt of playing for the country. So with hard work n grit dreams do come true. Blessed to represent the country and contribute for the team. Looking forward to lots of memories,' he tweeted.

'Special to receive the cap from @klrahul Bhai & it was amazing to bat with @ShreyasIyer15 Bhai. #INDvsSA,' Sai tweeted with a heart emoji.