Photograph: Kind courtesy S Badrinath/X

After 11 successful seasons at the helm, Mumbai Indians announced a leadership change for IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya will now captain the five-time champions, succeeding Rohit Sharma, who led MI to a record five IPL titles.

S Badrinath, a former Chennai Super Kings player, stirred speculation by sharing a photoshopped image of Rohit in a CSK jersey.

'What if...' Badrinath captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, offered her first response following the captaincy change. The reaction came on a social media post from CSK.

The CSK post, captioned, '2013 - 2023: A decade of spirited challenge! Much respect, Rohit!' received Ritika's acknowledgment in the form of a yellow heart emoji.

The colour holds significance as it is associated with CSK.

Something brewing? Yellove?