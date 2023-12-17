1st ODI PIX: Avesh, Arshdeep's bowling masterclass!

IMAGES from the first ODI between South Africa and India played at The Wanderers, in Johannesburg, on Sunday.
India pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan wreaked havoc as hosts South Africa were dismissed for a paltry 116 in 27.3 overs in the opening One-Day International at The Wanderers, in Johannesburg, on Sunday.
On a wicket offering pace and bounce to the quicks, Avesh returned figures of 4 for 27 in his eight overs, while left-armer Arshdeep had excellent figures of 5 for 37 in 10 overs.
Earlier, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat.
India and South Africa handed debut caps to 22-year-old top order batter B Sai Sudharsan and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger respectively.
Brief scores: South Africa 116 all out in 27.3 overs (Tony de Zorzi 28, Andile Phehlukwayo 33; Arshdeep Singh 5/37, Avesh Khan 4/27)