1st ODI PIX: Avesh, Arshdeep's bowling masterclass!

1st ODI PIX: Avesh, Arshdeep's bowling masterclass!

Source: PTI
December 17, 2023 16:16 IST
IMAGES from the first ODI between South Africa and India played at The Wanderers, in Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen. Photograph: BCCI/X

India pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan wreaked havoc as hosts South Africa were dismissed for a paltry 116 in 27.3 overs in the opening One-Day International at The Wanderers, in Johannesburg, on Sunday.

 

Avesh Khan

IMAGE: Avesh Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller, caught out by KL Rahul. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

On a wicket offering pace and bounce to the quicks, Avesh returned figures of 4 for 27 in his eight overs, while left-armer Arshdeep had excellent figures of 5 for 37 in 10 overs.

Avesh Khan

IMAGE: Avesh Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Aiden Markram. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Earlier, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat.

India and South Africa handed debut caps to 22-year-old top order batter B Sai Sudharsan and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger respectively.

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates his five-wicket-haul after taking the lbw wicket of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Brief scores: South Africa 116 all out in 27.3 overs (Tony de Zorzi 28, Andile Phehlukwayo 33; Arshdeep Singh 5/37, Avesh Khan 4/27)

Source: PTI
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

