'Lost 3 ODIs here last time around...': KL Rahul's revenge

In a resounding display of skill and determination, Indian captain KL Rahul celebrated a commanding eight-wicket triumph over South Africa in the inaugural ODI.

Expressing his elation, Rahul underscored the significance of this victory, marking a redemptive moment on South African soil.

With their compelling performance in Johannesburg on Sunday, Rahul's squad now claims a 1-0 lead in the series. Notable highlights featured Arshdeep Singh's stellar five-wicket haul and the impressive half-centuries by debutant Sai Sudarshan and the seasoned Shreyas Iyer.

KL Rahul was happy that he had finally won as skipper on South African soil.

During the last series in 2021-22, Rahul lost the only Test he captained in and was blanked in the ODI series 0-3.

"I lost three ODIs as captain here the last time around. Good to get a win here in South Africa today," the skipper said.

Rahul also spoke about how he thought the spinners would come into the picture but the two pacers bowled well beyond imagination.

"The plan were to bring the spinners into the game, but there was a lot of help in the wicket early and the boys (pacers) bowled really well."

Rahul also conceded the teams will undergo a lot of changes in every series because of the sheer volume of cricket being played.

"It's just how cricket is being played in the last couple of years. You have to rest some players, you prioritise one format every now and then. Now it is T20s and Tests. But we want to take guys who are doing their best. Everyone's doing well in first-class and IPL too, so good for them to get a taste too."