What Rohit Sharma said on his cricketing future...

Source: PTI
December 25, 2023 16:53 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is aiming to become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma said, as a leader, he wants his team to 'achieve' what others Indian sides in the past have failed to do in South Africa.

India are hoping to claim a first ever series victory in South Africa where they have never won a Test series in eight attempts since 1992.

 

India will play South Africa in the the first of the two Tests starting in Centurion on Tuesday.

"Want to achieve what nobody (Indian team) has achieved in this part of the world," Rohit said on Monday on eve of the series opener.

Rohit also did not want to speak about his cricketing future, just saying that he wants to enjoy the game.

"I want to play whatever cricket is there in front of me," he said without elaborating his plans.

K L Rahul is expected to keep wickets in the first Test but the skipper said it will be is up to wicketkeeper-batter to decide how long he wants to don the gloves in the five-day format.

"I am not sure how long K L Rahul would want to keep wickets but he is keen as of now," said Rohit.

India's World Cup hero, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the series with an ankle injury and Rohit termed the speedster's absence as a big loss.

"Shami will be a big miss for what he has done for us over the years. Someone will fill up (the) hole but it won't be easy," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
