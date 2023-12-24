Inside Team India's nets: Rohit's banter, Kohli's focus

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gear up for a long session. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

It has been over a month since the unforgettable World Cup final, but the pain persists. However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, being battle-hardened professionals, understand the importance of moving on as they sweat it out in companionable silence.

A 31-year jinx in Indian cricket, missing a Test series win in the 'Rainbow Nation,' looms large, and in the twilight of their careers, both would want to achieve what no other Indian teams could.

While Kohli, returning from London after a short family break, joined the training after half an hour, Rohit seemed more relaxed after isolating himself for three weeks. The two batted in different nets, and despite minimal conversation, their focus on the red leather colliding with the willow was evident.

Coach Rahul Dravid closely monitored the centre nets, and with KL Rahul swiftly donning pads, the wicketkeeping duties were apparent. The slip formation with Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill reinforced this choice.

As cricket is a piece of life, everyone present at Supersport Park during the grueling three hours worked on picking up the pieces. Amidst the silence, Rohit's sense of humor shone when he joked with a well-known YouTuber, pointing out the competition among journalists covering the series.

In the nets, Rohit showcased his signature shots, including a classic slog sweep. As Kohli entered the arena, a brief chat with Coach Dravid ensued. Soon, both padded up for throwdown nets, with Rohit jokingly asking his younger partner, "You will go first, or should I go?"

In a more intense training environment than the World Cup, Rohit and Kohli defended well, exchanged nets, and observed each other's batting. Later, Rohit shared insights on body balance while hitting pull shots.

There's a lot at stake in the next two weeks.

Ashwin could miss out again

Against a formidable pace attack, including Rabada, Ngidi, Jansen, and possibly Coetzee, India is unlikely to compromise batting depth.

Hence, Shardul may once again edge out Ravichandran Ashwin in the pacer-friendly conditions.

Mukesh Kumar, although slightly slower than Prasidh Krishna, bowled good channels and troubled the batters in the nets. Prasidh's back-of-length deliveries didn't trouble the batters much.