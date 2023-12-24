Will India Play 4 Pacers In Centurion Test?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli enjoys playing on the hard bouncy tracks in South Africa where he has scored 719 runs in seven Tests at an average of 51 with two hundreds. Photograph: BCCI

Team India will aim to conquer the 'Final Frontier' when they square up against South Africa in a two-Test series starting on Tuesday, December 26.



India will want to land the first blow in the Boxing Day Test as they target their first Test series win in South Africa.



It has been a three decade-long jinx for the Indians with South Africa the only Test playing nation where they are yet to win a Test series.

India came close in the last series two years ago, when they won the opening match in Centurion before losing the next two Tests, while they managed a creditable 1-1 draw in 2010-2011.

World No 1 India are being touted as the favourites, especially after their consistent overseas run in the past 4-5 years, winning their last two series in Australia while they drew 2-2 in a five-Test series in England last year.



Even though they are missing lead pacer Mohammed Shami, India still have a potent attack to trouble the South Africans in their backward.



With rain expected to be a factor during the first Test in Centurion, the pace bowlers are likely to be a big factor at the SuperSport Park, which has traditionally assisted fast bowlers more than spinners.

Jasprit Bumrah is back to his best as he proved in the World Cup, while Mohammed Siraj is one of the most improved bowlers in recent years across formats.



Either Mukesh Kumar or Prasidh Krishna is likely to play as the third seamer while Shardul Thakur expected to make the cut as the pace bowling all-rounder.



Centurion curator Bryan Bloy said on Saturday that there is little possibility of play on the opening day and better part of the second day due to heavy rain, but there will be a drop in temperature and the spinners are unlikely to get much help.

If the weather stays true to the forecast, India could pick just one spinner with Ravindra Jadeja as always the preferred choice ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin as has been the case in overseas Tests in the last few years.



Mukesh has been a very good bowler in Ranji Trophy for Bengal, and boats of a good record of 151 wickets from 40 first class games at an average of 21.

On the other hand, Karnataka fast bowler Prasidh has played just 12 first class games taking 54 wickets since his debut in 2015 but has been more effective in white ball cricket.



Shardul, who took eight wickets in the Johannesburg Test on India's last tour in January 2022, is a very handy option with the ball plus he also provides depth to the batting.

IMAGE: K L Rahul may be keeping wickets for the first time in Tests. Photograph: BCCI

India face a few tough selection choices in the batting. K L Rahul, who barring four matches, has always played as an opener in his 47-Test career, could switch to the middle order while he may also take up the gloves for the first time in his Test career.



With Rahul set to bat at No 5, India will be able to field both Shubman Gill and Yashavi Jaiswal.



Jaiswal, who made a dream start to Test cricket with a century on debut in the West Indies, will open the batting with Captain Rohit Sharma with Gill slotted to bat at No 3.



Virat Kohli, who made a quick dash home for a 'family emergency', will bat at his favoured No. 4 slot followed by Shreyas Iyer and Rahul.

Kohli enjoys playing on the hard bouncy tracks in South Africa where he has made 719 runs in seven Tests at an average of 51 with two hundreds.

India will need their batters to fire on all cylinders with South Africa likely to have their premier pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi back from injury.

All eyes will on Gerald Coetzee, the 23-year-old fast bowler, who put in impressive performances with the ball during the ODI World Cup, while left-armer Nandre Burger is another exciting prospect.



South Africa's hopes rely big time on Rabada, who averages an amazing 19 in 31 Tests at home, picking up 196 wickets for a strike rate of 33.

At Centurion his record is even better with 50 wickets from seven Tests at a strike rate of 29, while against India he has claimed 44 wickets from 12 games.



Seam bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen provides the balance. The 23 year old has made a good start to Test cricket with 44 wickets from 11 Tests, while scoring 306 runs at an average of 20.



Veteran Dean Elgar will be fired up to finish off on a high in his last series for South Africa. He has a good record at home, averaging 46 in 46 Tests, hitting eight centuries and 17 fifties.

Similarly, Captain Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen all have fared better with the bat in tough conditions at home.



But it is clear that bowling will be South Africa's big strength and they will need Rabada, Ngidi, Coetzee and Jansen to fire on all cylinders against the Indian batting line-up which not only boasts of talent but also a lot of match-winning experience in Kohli and Rohit.



The Indians will be keen to resurrect their below-par record in South Africa, where they have won just four Tests in 23 attempts, while losing 12.



Probable XI: Rahul Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.



