Virat Kohli's Spectacular 2023

In a remarkable turn of events, 2023 has been the year of redemption for Virat Kohli, the stalwart Indian batter.

Following a dip in form during the 2021-22 season that prompted questions about his place in the national team, Virat silenced critics with a breathtaking display of batting prowess, shattering previously untouchable records.

1. Most Centuries in ODI Cricket

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates a century in a World Cup 2023 game. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A defining moment occurred on November 15 during the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium when Virat not only secured a win for India but also became the first player to achieve 50 ODI centuries. Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's once-thought-unbreakable record, Virat displayed humility, acknowledging his hero's perfection in batting.

2. World Cup Heroics - Player of the Tournament

Kohli's quest for a stellar World Cup campaign reached its zenith in 2023. Amassing 765 runs in 11 matches at an astonishing average of 95.62, including three centuries, he surpassed Sachin's 2003 record, earning him the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

3. White-Ball Dominance - 3,000 Runs Milestone

During the home World Cup, Virat achieved the unprecedented feat of scoring 3,000 runs across all ICC white-ball tournaments. With stellar performances in ODIs, ICC Champions Trophy, and T20 World Cups, he solidified his claim as one of the greatest limited-overs players in history.

4. IPL Glory - Centuries and Milestones

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after hammering his sixth IPL ton. Photograph: BCCI

In the IPL arena, Virat continued to shine. With seven IPL centuries, including a brilliant 101 against Gujarat Titans, he surpassed Chris Gayle's record. Moreover, Virat became the first player to amass 7,000 runs in IPL history, leaving an indelible mark on the tournament.

5. Historic Test Milestone - A Century in the 500th Match

IMAGE: Playing in his 500th match for India, Virat Kohli marked the occasion by scoring a sublime century. It was his 76th ton in international cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Celebrating his 500th international game with flair, Virat became the first player to score a century in their 500th match during the Test against West Indies in July.

6. ODI Milestones - Fastest to 13,000 Runs

Virat's ODI dominance continued as he became the fastest player to reach 13,000 runs, achieving the milestone in just 267 innings. With 50 centuries and an average of 58.97, he stands as the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket.

7. Run Machine - Fastest to 25,000 and 26,000 International Runs

IMAGE: Virat Kohli continued his impressive record against Pakistan as he slammed a century to power his team to a massive 228-run victory in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI

In front of his home crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Virat reached 25,000 international runs in just 549 innings, surpassing Sachin's record. During the World Cup match against Bangladesh, he added another feather to his cap by becoming the fastest to reach 26,000 international runs.

8. ODI Dominance - Centuries and Consistency

Virat's love affair with centuries continued as he notched up his 10th against Sri Lanka, setting a record for the most ODI centuries against a single team. Additionally, he surpassed Sachin's record by achieving 1,000-plus ODI runs in eight different calendar years.

In Test cricket, Virat amassed 557 runs at an average of 55.70 with two centuries. In ODIs, he scored 1,377 runs at an average of 72.47, including six centuries.

Across all formats, Virat accumulated 1,934 runs at an average of 66.68 in 34 innings.

As the year draws to a close, Virat's remarkable form is set to continue in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, offering the tantalizing possibility of breaching the 2,000-run mark for 2023 during the Boxing Day Test at Centurion starting on December 26.

The narrative of Virat's redemption remains incomplete without certain elusive trophies, but his bat has spoken volumes, leaving an enduring legacy in the annals of cricket history.